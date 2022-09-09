Queen messages of condolences: How to leave a personal message There are protocols in place for messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has caused shockwaves around the world, with many people wishing to pay tribute to Her Majesty following her 70-year reign.

The Royal Family's official website published guidance on how to leave messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, explaining that there are no physical books of condolence at the royal residences, and instead there is an online book of condolence on the Royal website for those who wish to leave messages.

There will also be books of condolence for the Queen opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country.

There is also guidance when it comes to floral tributes at the royal residences.

At Buckingham Palace, where members of the public have been congregating since haring the sad news, guidance says tributes should be laid at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

Floral tributes are mounting at Buckingham Palace

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle each evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates, while at Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

Tributes are welcomes at royal residences

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

