How the Queen followed royal tradition until the end

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September, surrounded by her closest family members at Balmoral.

Following tradition until the very end, Her Majesty's peaceful passing fits with convention, as most members of the British Royal Family have died at home with all of their loved ones surrounding them.

Over the past year, concerns for the Queen's health had rapidly increased, with the Royal Palace eventually releasing a statement on 8 September, that read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Immediately after the announcement was made public, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Conrwall, made the journey to Scotland to be with the Queen.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were among the first family members to arrive at the Queen's bedside

Kensington Palace also confirmed that Prince William was making his way to Balmoral. Meanwhile, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall would remain in Windsor, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were embarking on their first day at their new school.

After receiving the news of her decline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cancelled their London engagement at the WellChild awards, before rushing to the Queen's bedside.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cancelled their London engagement to be with Her Majesty

Marking her final moments at Balmoral, the location of the Queen's passing is particularly poignant, as she had previously called it "my dear paradise in the Highlands."

Almost every summer, the monarch would travel to the 50,000-acre country estate for a much-needed break from her royal duties.

Balmoral was The Queen's favourite home

Scotland is also considered to be one of the Queen's favourite places on Earth; she and her late husband Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

Princess Eugenie has previously reflected on the Queen's love of Balmoral. She said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

