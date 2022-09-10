The Queen's final summer with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren revealed The Queen spent her final summer at Balmoral

Up until the very end, Queen Elizabeth II continued to spend her summers at her beloved Balmoral, which she often referred to as "my dear paradise in the Highlands."

As was tradition, Her Majesty would typically retire to the 50,000-acre country estate from July to early October, where she would be joined by her close family.

For her final summer at Balmoral, the 96-year-old was no doubt happy to welcome the Cambridges at her rural retreat.

In August 2022, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted disembarking a commercial flight with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. It was believed that Prince William travelled separately from his wife with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

Each year, the Cambridges are said to make the most of the outdoor activities, going fishing, horse riding, cycling and hiking.

The Queen spent her final summer at Balmoral, where she was joined by the Cambridges

During her final summer at Balmoral, several changes were made to accommodate the Queen. The royal reportedly had a £20,000 wheelchair lift installed in one of her favourite cottages within the grounds, Craigowan Lodge - a seven-bedroom stone house that is used regularly by friends and family while visiting.

The Sun also revealed that the monarch had increased security around the lodge and there were plans to install a new security gate, an intercom system, and new CCTV cameras – all ready for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to visit.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived in Balmoral with their parents in August

In previous years, many other members of the royal family had accompanied the Queen and her husband Prince Philip at the Scottish estate throughout the summer. Located in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, the royal family are known to enjoy fishing, long country walks, and the beautiful mountainous views it has to offer.

Back in 2021 Prince William spoke of his love for Scotland

In 2021, William said of spending time in Balmoral with his wife and children: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

