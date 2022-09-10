The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more The Queen passed away aged 96

Following the Queen's death aged 96, friends, family and royal fans all over the world will be paying their respects to the longest-reigning British monarch.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news that the royal had passed away "peacefully at Balmoral" on Thursday after revealing her doctors were "concerned" for her health. Her Majesty's closest family were spotted rushing to her bedside, with Prince Harry cancelling an appearance at the WellChild awards to fly to Balmoral to join the likes of Prince William and now-King Charles III.

WATCH: The Queen's health over the years after first overnight hospital stay since 2013

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on 19 September at 11am with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family will be reuniting to celebrate her life in what is expected to be a very emotional funeral – but where and when will the Queen's funeral take place? We take a look at everything you need to know…

When will the Queen's funeral take place?

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey. After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the royal family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

Following the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

Where will the Queen's funeral take place?

The Queen's sister and parents are buried in the memorial chapel

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. The Queen's coffin, which will be made from oak, is expected to remain at Balmoral for several days before being transferred to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official Scottish residence of the British monarch. The Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours but her final resting place is expected to be the King George VI memorial chapel in Winsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is a very sentimental location for the royal, as it also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names George VI and Elizabeth in gold lettering and is accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death. Perhaps Elizabeth's name will be added to the slab following her funeral. In a similar format to the late Duke, the Queen's fans are being urged to watch the service on television.

Who will attend the Queen's funeral?

Members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

The monarch's four children and their partners: King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are all expected to be among the attendees.

Also paying their respects will be her grandchildren and partners, including Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and more. An official list will not be made available until closer to the day.

Philip is expected to be transferred from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel

When Prince Philip passed away, only 30 guests were in attendance at his emotional funeral due to coronavirus restrictions, and some of the younger royals were absent. Those who were able to join their parents included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillip, and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

What music will be played at the Queen's funeral?

It is not known exactly what music will be played just yet, but it is likely that songs will be chosen as a nod to the monarch's life and dedication to the throne. For example, in a touching nod to his royal naval career, Philip's music included the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

The Duke also requested that Psalm 104 should be set to music by William Lovelady and which was first sung in honour of his 75th birthday in 1996.



