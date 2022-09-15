What will happen to the Commonwealth countries following the death of the Queen? The Queen was still head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries

As well as being monarch of the United Kingdom, the Queen was also the head of the Commonwealth and the head of state of 14 countries.

King Charles III is now head of the Commonwealth, and of those countries, but even during her lifetime several countries were breaking away. In 2021, Barbados voted to become a republic, and broke ties with the monarchy in a ceremony that Charles was present for. But following the death of the Queen on 8 September, what will happen to the countries where she was head of state? We'll find out.

Antigua and Barbuda

Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has pledged to hold a public referendum for the country becoming a republic within three years following the passing of the monarch.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but it is the final step to complete that circle of independence, to ensure that we are truly a sovereign nation."

The country does still recognise the monarchy, as Gaston signed a document ratifying Charles' new status as King.

Australia

Although Australia elected republican politician Anthony Albanese earlier this year, the prime minister of the country has said that "now is not a time" to be discussing the future of the country, and that a referendum on the issue wasn't a priority for his first three-year term in office.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Company following the death of the Queen, he said: "Now is not a time to talk about our system of government. Now is the time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth, a life well lived, a life of dedication and loyalty including to the Australian people and for us to honour and grieve."

The Bahamas

Much like Australia, government officials have agreed that now is not the time to be discussing the future of the monarchy in the country. Clint Watson, the press secretary for the office of the prime minister explained: "The Bahamas is in a period of mourning. Our focus is on the death of the Queen, and her legacy and our gratitude for her service. We also welcome the new sovereign, King Charles III.

"Prime Minister Davis told reporters that any discussion must lead to a referendum of the people deciding as our constitution requires this. This is not an agenda item of this administration at this time."

Belize

Although Belize hasn't publicly commented on the matter since the Queen's passing, following Prince William and Princess Kate's visit earlier this year, Charles Usher, minister for constitutional and political reform, said: "Perhaps it is time for Belize to take the next step in truly owning our independence. But it is a matter that the people of Belize must decide on."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that the country will remain as a constitutional monarchy, as he tweeted: "While we continue to mourn the loss of Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we also look to the future with the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III as Sovereign of Canada."

Grenada

Although Arley Gill, chairman of Grenada's National Reparations Committee, has said he believes that King Charles' ascension might spark a republican backlash, Tahira Carter, press secretary in the Prime Minister's Office in Grenada, told PA: "The Government of Grenada has no immediate plans to change its constitutional status."

However, she didn't rule it out for the future, adding: "The move to become a republic is a natural progression that the country may pursue in the future, however."

Jamaica

According to a report in the Independent, Jamaica is already planning to break away from the monarchy with an official appointed to oversee the work. Following the Queen's passing, local newspaper The Gleamer posted a sub-heading that read: "Scholar believes (the Queen's) passing will make Jamaica's break with the monarchy easier."

And following William and Kate's royal tour, prime minister Andrew Holmes commented that the country was "moving on" and intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that the country isn't planning on becoming a republic following the Queen's passing, but has speculated that it would happen within her lifetime.

She explained: "There's been a debate, probably for a number of years. It's just the pace, and how widely that debate is occurring. I've made my view plain many times. I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime. But I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon."

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea has signalled its support for the monarchy, with the country's prime minister, James Marape, proclaiming the accession of King Charles III.

He said: "In reflection of the life she lived, the exemplary performance of duties as the head of the state of Papua New Guinea, it is in this connection that we all gather here this morning to acknowledge her passing and to acknowledge and witness the ascension of the throne of King Charles III."

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Although government officials haven't said anything since the passing of the Queen, the country has signalled its intent to move away from the monarchy.

Following Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's visit earlier in the year, deputy prime minister Shawn Richards said: "The advancement of the decades has taught us that the time has come for St Kitts and Nevis to review its monarchical system of government and to begin the dialogue to advance to a new status, just as Trinidad, Guyana, Dominica and now Barbados have done."

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia has remained fairly silent on its future, although in 2015 the Constitutional Reform Committee produced a report that recommended a split from the monarchy.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines attempted to replace the monarchy in a 2009 referendum, however, voters opted to remain with the monarchy. Republicanism is still high in the country and its prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves has said that a replacement system is a "national democratic task".

Solomon Islands

The nation has not commented on its plans following Her Majesty's passing

Tuvalu

Speaking to PA, Savali Amasone Fatoga, deputy secretary, office of the Prime Minister in Tuvalu, was uncertain on the future, saying: "At this stage I cannot share much with you as we still have the Queen's representative in Tuvalu 'the governor general'. We may still continue with King Charles III as head of state, and for a referendum to take place, that will be the Government of the day's call."

