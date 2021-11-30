Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to mark special milestone in December 2021 has been an exciting year for these royal ladies

It's been a bumper year for royal babies with the Queen welcoming four new additions to her family alone in 2021.

Christmas is always an exciting time of the year, but it's set to be extra special for the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall this year.

The royal mums all gave birth this year, with Eugenie and Beatrice becoming mothers for the first time, with the arrival of August Brooksbank in February and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi in September.

Meanwhile, Zara welcomed her third child, Lucas, with husband Mike in March, and Meghan and Harry had their little girl, Lilibet, in June.

No doubt festive celebrations will be extra special this year as the royal mums will be marking their babies' first Christmas.

Eugenie and husband Jack welcomed baby August in February

While the royal family's Christmas plans are still to be confirmed, the Queen will reportedly host her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her Norfolk estate, Sandringham, as per tradition.

In 2020, the monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent the festive season at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years, due to the pandemic. This Christmas will be poignant for Her Majesty as she marks her first without Prince Philip.

Beatrice and Edoardo will celebrate baby Sienna's first Christmas

The Queen was among the guests to be present for August and Lucas' joint royal christening in Windsor earlier this month.

It's not known whether the royal tots wore the traditional royal christening gown for the service. Most royal baptisms take place when babies are around three or four months old, and given that August and Lucas are nine and eight months respectively, they may have outgrown the gown already.

Beatrice and Meghan's daughters, Sienna and Lilibet, are still to be christened.

