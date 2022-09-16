Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares touching family poem in honour of the Queen Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Monday

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared an incredibly moving post following the late monarch's death on 8 September.

Taking to Instagram, the property developer posted a heartfelt poem written by his half-brother Alby Shale in a bid to provide comfort to a grieving Princess Beatrice.

The lengthy poem paid tribute to Her Majesty's impressive 70-year reign, highlighting her compassion, leadership and 'magnanimous charity'.

It read: "Thank you for guiding for 70 years. Thank you for guiding with values not spears. Thank you for guiding your whole adult life. Thank you for guiding with dignity not strife.

Edoardo's brother penned a touching poem

"Thank you for being our Head of State. Thank you for being so out of debate. Thank you for being shrewdly serene. Thank you for being everyone's Queen."

"Thank you for serving leadership so rare. Thank you for serving compassion and care. Thank you for serving needed stability. Thank you for serving with natural ability."

"Thank you for providing magnificent clarity. Thank you for providing magnanimous charity. Thank you for providing moments of glee. Thank you for providing space to be free."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo looked visibly emotional

The emotionally charged poem ended with a powerful final stanza which read: "Thank you for personifying sincerity. Thank you for personifying justice. Thank you for personifying moderation. Thank you for personifying humility. Thank you for personifying us".

Edoardo's fans were quick to heap praise on his brother, with one writing: "Such a beautiful tribute," whilst a second penned: "This is not only incredibly well written, but it's a photograph with words. It captures the delineation and essence of a person."

"Thank you for sharing this Edo. Beautiful words. So sorry for your loss," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Deepest sympathies, it's clear how close Bea was to her grandmother. A lovely tribute penned by your brother."

The couple tied the knot in July 2020

The royal's poignant post comes after he paid tribute to the late monarch at Green Park earlier this week. Paying his respects to the Queen, Edoardo carved out time to view floral tributes left for the monarch.

The 38-year-old went largely unnoticed as he knelt down to read touching letters of condolence.

And on Wednesday, Edoardo and Princess Beatrice attended a moving service at Westminster Hall alongside other members of the royal family. The Queen's coffin will now continue to lie at Westminster Hall until her state funeral, which will be held on 19 September.

