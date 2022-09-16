Princess of Wales 'reveals relatable struggle' as royals mourn the Queen The wife of Prince William spoke to troops on Friday

The Princess of Wales visited an Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey, on Friday with her husband Prince William, and appeared to reveal a personal struggle she is currently facing.

Speaking to Canadian Military personnel, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis mentioned the past few months, telling them: "Going from that (the Jubilee) to this in a few months is very strange." The royal was also heard discussing "lack of sleep" with troops.

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals how her children are coping with loss of their great-grandmother

Since news broke of the Queen's sad passing on Thursday 8 September, the senior royals have had outings almost every day to thank well-wishers for their condolences and to pay their respects to Her Majesty. It's no wonder the Princess may be feeling tired under the circumstances.

No doubt she will also be comforting her husband who has lost his grandmother, as well as their children who loved their great-grandmother the Queen deeply and may not fully understand her passing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

There are more tiring days ahead for the royal couple, who will attend a state event on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles III on the eve of the state funeral of the late monarch.

Prince William also spoke to military personnel who have been rehearsing this week at the visit to Pirbright.

Talking with troops from Australia, King Charles III's son was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June and the funeral preparations show "the highs and lows of it all".

The Queen is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall

William also spoke of his late grandmother and her funeral on Monday.

Greg Gifford, 31, said: "One of the key things I took away from what he said was how the Queen will definitely be looking down on the whole funeral service.

"He said she would be interested in the detail of the soldiers, how the drill is carried out, it’s precision, our dress, things like that."

There were 64 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and 28 members of the Australian Defence Force at the centre, who are in the UK to take part in Monday's procession alongside British soldiers.

