Royal fans moved by touching vigil video shared by royal family

Royal fans were very moved after the royal family shared a touching clip from the Queen's special vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the official page for the royal family posted a very emotional clip showing King Charles, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duke of York in their places to stand and watch over their late mother's coffin.

Captioning the post were the words: "The Queen's children hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall, London.

The siblings look incredibly moved by the experience and it sparked a number of comments from members of the public.

The royal family took to social media

One wrote: "Respect for the Royal family members who are managing their own personal grief while supporting the public with theirs."

A second added: "Such a beautiful loving last act of love for their beloved mother." A third, who appeared to attend the hall said: "The most moving moment walking in there yesterday, the royals do such an amazing job x."

A fourth penned: "My heart breaks for them. Having lost their mother and having to do all these rituals and public duties must be taking its toll. They must want peace to grieve in private."

King Charles was at the head of the coffin

The royals stood together in Westminster Hall for 10 minutes whilst members of the public continued to file in to pay their respects.

Charles stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Andrew at the foot, and Anne and Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while Anne performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support her husband Prince Edward.

Fellow members of the royal family were present at Westminster Hall

Onlooking the emotional scene stood fellow royal family members, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also present with two of their three children Mia, eight, and Lena, four. This is the first time we have seen any of the younger royals during the official mourning period for Her Majesty, with no appearances from the Wales children or the Sussex children, who are thought to still be in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy were all also present at the hall.

