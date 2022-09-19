Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis is struggling to comprehend the Queen's death Her Majesty died on 8 September

The Princess of Wales has opened up about how her young children are coming to terms with the death of the late monarch.

Whilst Prince George reportedly understands what's going on, little Louis, four, is still asking questions and struggling to understand the significance of her passing.

Speaking to Australia's Governor-General at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen's funeral today, Kate revealed that Louis has been asking whether the family's annual trip to Balmoral Castle will still take place.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral,' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"' Mr Hurley said.

Prince Louis is not expected to be at the Queen's funeral service

Touching on Prince George's experience, Kate said that her eldest is "now sort of realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on."

Kate's candid confession comes after the 40-year-old made several comments about how her three children have helped her deal with the grief following the death of Her Majesty. During her trip to Windsor Palace last week, Kate said: "They've all been extraordinary. I was really sad when I found out and Louis said, 'Mummy don't worry, because now Gan Gan is with great-grandpa'".

Kate spoke to royal fans outside Windsor Castle

"Children, they know the exact [force]," she continued, adding: "Considering he's four, that's amazing…They're extraordinary."

The affectionate nickname 'Gan Gan' originally came from Kate and William's eldest son Prince George, who clearly passed on the sweet name for his great-grandmother to his younger siblings.

Kate's heartfelt comments come ahead of the Queen's state funeral which will take place on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. Members of the royal family will reunite to pay their respects to the late monarch who sadly passed away on 8 September.

The Queen died on 8 September at her Balmoral residence

All the Queen's immediate family including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be in attendance. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have extended their UK stay until after Her Majesty's funeral.

Joining them will be Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and their respective partners. The Queen's granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also expected to be in attendance with their spouses.

