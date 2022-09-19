Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren attend funeral – live updates and photos The late monarch was a great-grandmother of 12

The royal family gathered together in Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 19 September in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Accompanying their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were the couple's oldest two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven. The children walked beside their mother Kate as they entered the Abbey together followed by other members of the royal family.

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey with her children

Prince George was dressed in a smart navy suit and tie and Charlotte wore a knee-length black coat, black shoes and a black hat. Princess Kate also wore a black hat in a similar style to Charlotte.

The Princess placed a reassuring hand on her daughter's back as they arrived at the Abbey.

Prince George looked up at his mother before entering the Abbey. Princess Charlotte was seen holding Princess Kate's hand before the service.

The children entered the Abbey together along with other members of the royal family.

The children were seated next to their parents in the Abbey for the poignant service paying tribute to the late monarch's life.

Prince George glances back as he walks with his mother.

George and Charlotte travelled with their mother and the Queen Consort to Westminster Abbey.

Earlier in the morning, the Queen's coffin was taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral at 11am. King Charles III walked in procession behind the coffin as it was carried through the Gothic church by the military bearer party.

Following the funeral, a procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George's Chapel. A private burial service will then take place at 7.30pm to allow members of the royal family to mourn in private and say their final goodbyes.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel.

