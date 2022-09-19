Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla join young royals at the Queen's Windsor funeral The girls arrived at the service with their aunt Zara Tindall

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were the youngest royals in attendance at the Queen's State Funeral service at Westminster Abbey, they were joined by some of the Queen's other great-grandchildren for the committal service at Windsor's St George's Chapel on Monday afternoon.

They included Peter Phillips' two daughters, Savannah and Isla, who were seen arriving for the service with their aunt and uncle, Zara and Mike Tindall, and their eldest daughter Mia, eight.

The two girls, aged 11 and ten respectively, wore black dresses and tights for the sombre occasion, and had their blonde hair tied back with black headbands.

Savannah and Isla walked into the chapel with Zara, Mike and Mia, as their dad Peter was walking in the procession behind the Queen's coffin. Their mother, Autumn Kelly, from whom Peter recently divorced, did not attend the service.

Peter Phillips' daughters Isla and Savannah attended the Queen's funeral

Peter's daughters were also seen at a vigil while the Queen was lying-in-state on Friday evening. They were in the gallery with their father and several other members of the royal family as their grandmother Princess Anne took her place alongside King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward for a silent vigil beside the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall.

Isla and Savannah didn't play a role in Monday's ceremony, but the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both took part in the processions at both the State Funeral ceremony and the Committal Service, a decision that HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash said was to send a "message of unity and continuity".

The girls arrived with their aunt Zara Tindall

"I think William and Kate's decision to bring George and Charlotte was about them honouring their great-grandmother as members of her family as her beloved great-grandchildren, of which she was very proud but It also sent a message of unity and continuity which is so important to the monarchy.

"This was also about showing the King, his heir, Prince William and also Prince George who is now second in line to the throne. I think that really sends a symbol of continuity out to the world."

