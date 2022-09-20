Here's what the inscription on the Queen's resting place now reads Her Majesty was laid to rest on 19 September

In emotional scenes on Monday, the Queen's state funeral and committal service were carried out, alongside a private burial attended by her family.

READ: What will happen to the Queen's possessions following her death?

The late monarch was laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel alongside her beloved husband, Prince Philip, and her family, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. Following her burial, the ledger stone that lay next to the tomb was updated and now carries their names as well as the year they were born and the year they died.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rainbow seen in Westminster on last evening of Queen lying in state

The full stone now reads: "George VI 1895-1952," followed by "Elizabeth 1900-2002." There is then a metal garter star before the final two names: "Elizabeth II 1926-2022" and "Philip 1921-2021."

DISCOVER: When will the Queen's will be revealed?

MORE: Princess Charlotte's behaviour at Queen's funeral sparks same reaction from fans

During their lives, all four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, the highest honour that can be given. It is limited to only the monarch, Prince of Wales and 24 other living members.

Although the Queen's sister Margaret is buried alongside them her name doesn't feature on the ledger stone as her ashes are interred inside the wall.

Before the Queen was buried in the memorial chapel, Philip's body lay in the Royal Vault. It was moved there ahead of the funeral, so that the Queen could lie next to him.

The Queen's state funeral took place on 19 September

Windsor Castle is currently closed to the public, and it is expected to reopen on 29 September.

READ: The Countess of Wessex's history-making outfit - hidden details revealed

MORE: The Queen's delicious guilty pleasure revealed by her godson - and you'll want to try it

Although the national mourning period has concluded, the royal family is expected to continue mourning for a further seven days.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family will observe the mourning period along with royal household staff, representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to royal duties, which means we are unlikely to see them carry out any public engagements in the coming days.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.