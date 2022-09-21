Pipe Major who played at Queen and Prince Philip's funerals speaks out after 'high honour' Pipe Major Peter Grant shared his thoughts

Pipe Major Peter Grant has shared his "honour' at playing at the funerals for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

READ: The Queen's funeral as it happened: George & Charlotte's bravery & most moving royal moments

Peter is a Pipe Major of The Highlanders (Seaforth, Gordons, Camerons) and 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 SCOTS), and he performed at Windsor Castle at both services in 2021 and 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at 96

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was my Colonel in Chief and her husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh was my Royal Colonel. To have played the Pipes at both of their funerals in Windsor Castle is a high honour as a serving soldier," he tweeted after the Queen's service on Monday.

"As a young lad living close to Balmoral Castle, I remember their presence from a young age and the Royal Guard inspired me to join the Army.

MORE: The Princess of Wales holds Charlotte's hand at the Queen's funeral

READ: King Charles' last words to the Queen revealed

"Playing at Her Majesty’s funeral made me think of those early memories and I’m glad I was able to honour them both in this way."

Peter had given a solo performance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral; as his coffin was lowered into the vault last April, Peter played Flowers of the Forest, as the heartbroken monarch looked on.

Peter played at the Duke's funeral in 2021

Peter also paid tribute to the "fantastic solo" performed by Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

He played the traditional lament, Sleep Dearie, Sleep, a fitting tribute to the late monarch that the sound that had once woken her daily now played her to eternal rest.

Pipe Major Burns plays the lament at the Queen's funeral

Every morning at 9am, her piper would play for 15 minutes underneath her window at her residence – whether she was at Buckingham palace, Windsor Castle, Holyroodhouse or Balmoral.

The Queen and Philip have now been reunited following her private burial service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.