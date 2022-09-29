Princess Kate makes surprise appearance with Royal Navy crew The appearance comes after a trip to Wales

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Thursday when she held an audience with the Royal Navy's Ship Company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle.

MORE: Prince William's proposal fears with Kate Middleton led to untraditional engagement

Kate wore a dark blue suit with a crisp white shirt for the engagement which saw her meet 14 of the men who work for the Navy, and speak about how the ship build is going and what life is like in the Royal Navy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton make special trip to Windsor

"A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water," the official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared with fans.

In 2021, Kate became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan, Scotland.

SEE MORE: Inside Charles and Camilla's Welsh home, Llwynywermod

RELATED: The most surprising residences in Prince William's new £1.2bn property portfoli

HMS Glasgow is currently under construction and will be the first Type 26 frigate to be built for the United Kingdom's Royal Navy. A multi-mission warship, HMS Glasgow has been designed to support anti-submarine warfare, air defence and general purpose operations. HMS Glasgow was expected to be operational by 2026 but it is now thought she may be entering service in 2025.

The late Queen approved the appointment of The Princess of Wales as Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a 21st century warship, in June 2021.

A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water. pic.twitter.com/qrLSbipTEe — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2022

Kate wore a blue suit for the engagement

Princess Kate's engagement comes after she recently took a trip to Wales with her husband the Prince of Wales.

Taking to Instagram the official page for the royal family shared photos from the special trip where the royal couple met with communities and learnt about the work of key charitable organizations.

"Their Royal Highnesses have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey - where today’s visit started," the post read.

MORE: Charles shares tour of Highgrove House gardens

"The next stop was Swansea, where The Prince and Princess visited St Thomas' Church, a re-developed church in the city which supports people in the local area. You can read more about the day by visiting our website (link in bio).

"Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.