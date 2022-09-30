Sophie Wessex makes poignant visit following the Queen's state funeral The Countess of Wessex was close with Her Majesty

Members of the royal family have begun taking public appearances after the end of the royal period of mourning following the Queen's death.

SEE: Sophie Wessex channels Princess Kate in striking A-line dress

On Friday, the Countess of Wessex made another public appearance as she visited the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC). The royal, who serves as the organisation's colonel in chief visited the Royal Victoria Military Hospital Netley, and she was all smiles as she signed a guestbook and posed with some of the soldiers present.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex appears emotional at Queen's vigil

The wife of Prince Edward looked so elegant as she stepped in a green top and blue blazer. She had some beautiful accessories for the ensemble, including a dazzling brooch and a small necklace.

DISCOVER: Sophie Wessex's unexpected job pre-royal life will surprise you

READ: Accident-prone Sophie Wessex's painful injury on action-packed holiday

About her visit, Graham Johnson, the official channel of the UK's Colonel Army Medical Services, tweeted: "A great day for the #QARANC with HRH The Countess of Wessex, their Colonel in Chief, at the site of the Royal Victoria Military Hospital Netley."

The QARANC was founded in 1984 and serves the British army, as well as their allies, prisoners of war and civilians with their medical and nursing needs.

A great day for the #QARANC with HRH The Countess of Wessex, their Colonel in Chief, at the site of the Royal Victoria Military Hospital Netley.



View British Army jobs if you want to be an Army Nurse or Army Health Care Assistant #Teamwork #makingthebestbetter pic.twitter.com/appWjFUzjH — Graham Johnson (@AMSCorpsCol) September 30, 2022

Sophie has been on plenty of engagements this week

Sophie has served as the organisation's colonel in chief since 2003, taking over from Princess Margaret following her death in 2002. Margaret had served in the same role since 1954 following the death of her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1953.

On Thursday, the Countess paid a visit to the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers and the British Army's Professional Engineers in full military uniform.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's nasty accident almost made her miss crucial royal event

READ: Why Prince Edward and family are set for further heartache this weekend

The official page for the royal family shared three snaps from the engagement alongside the words: "The Countess of Wessex has made her first visit to @reme_official headquarters since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps."

In the photos, Sophie was beaming as she chatted to the engineers and she even sat in a military tank.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.