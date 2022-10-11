King Charles III's coronation date falls on grandson Archie's birthday - details King Charles III will be coronated in May

King Charles III is set to be crowned on 6 May 2023, eight months after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Although the day will be extremely poignant for King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, the day of the coronation is already a special day for the royal family.

The historic moment will fall on the monarch's grandson Archie's 4th birthday.

The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England and the Royal Household.

It is not yet known whether his son Prince Harry and his family will attend the occasion. Marlene Koenig, royal historian, told HELLO!: "Archie is too young to attend the coronation. But Charles was four and a half. However, Archie is not heir to the throne or even remotely close to the throne."

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

His Majesty will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the coronation "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

It is expected that the King will sign a Proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.

During the ceremony, King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Guest numbers are expected to be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers wearing suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes and a number of rituals, such as the presentation of gold ingots, axed.

Westminster Abbey, where the event will be staged, has been the coronation church since 1066 - the late Queen's crowning was the 38th.

The ceremony will reportedly retain elements of past coronations with the gold state coach still expected to carry the monarch and his Queen Consort.

