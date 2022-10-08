How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Halloween with their children The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make it a family affair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in California is about to get a whole lot more fun! As spooky season approaches, the couple and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will, no doubt, be preparing their home for Halloween.

But what costumes will the foursome come up with and will trick or treating be involved? If past years are anything to go by, Harry and Meghan, won't let the holiday pass by without a fuss.

Even before children, they celebrated together with the pair going to a Halloween party in Toronto, where Meghan was filming at the time.

She told Ellen DeGeneres that they - along with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank - hit the town in disguise before announcing they were together.

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant they couldn't venture out for 2020 with Archie, but last year they did. However, rather than revel in the fun-filled festivities which are huge in the US, Meghan admitted both Archie and Lilibet weren't particularly enamoured.

They'll be celebrating Halloween in the US

The mom-of-two told Ellen: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all."

Archie was two and dressed as a dinosaur but only wore his outfit for "about five minutes," and Lilibet - who was five months old - was a skunk "like Flower from Bambi".

Sounds absolutely adorable, and Harry and Meghan will be hopeful that they both appreciate Halloween a little more this year.

Harry, Meghan and their children will likely embrass the spooky season

Since Archie is now three and a fully-fledge preschooler, he's probably already in the throws of pumpkins, bats and skeletons at school.

As for trick or treating? Their neighborhood will be decked out and ready for the influx of children going door to door.

We can't wait to see what they wear!

