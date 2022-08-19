The surprising royal family member who dropped out of Bristol University Proof that you don't always need a degree!

With many elated A-level students preparing for their first year at university, we take a look at the one royal family member who made the bold decision to ditch their degree altogether.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex brace for major change at family home

Unlike his other half, Princess Eugenie, who graduated from Newcastle University in 2009, Jack Brooksbank never quite completed his degree at Bristol University. Prior to his brief stint at university, the 36-year-old was sent to Stowe school in Buckinghamshire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

Whilst it's not known exactly why or when Jack decided to pull out of university, reports indicate that the royal skipped Bristol in a bid to pursue his dreams in the hospitality industry.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson buys £5million home for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

RELATED: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

The dad-of-one first cut his teeth working as a bartender at numerous bars and pubs including the Admiral Codrington pub in Chelsea.

Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018

After several years, Jack progressed in a managerial role at the popular London nightclub Mahiki – a tropical-themed Mayfair hotspot, popular among the rich and famous.

He later made a name for himself as the UK ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber's tequila brand, Casamigos. The enterprising businessman even treated his wedding guests to Casamigos at his lavish wedding reception with Princess Eugenie.

Jack made a name for himself in the hospitality industry

And it seems like the royal dropout hasn't suffered a set-back since he made that life-changing decision. Earlier this year, the entrepreneur announced an exciting new venture in the world of property.

As reported by The Telegraph, Princess Eugenie and Jack have moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in light of Jack's new contract with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's active lifestyle in Portugal: revealed

The publication cited: "Mr Brookbank is understood to be working on marketing, sales and promotion" and they also revealed that prices at the sought-after development will start from a staggering £3.6million.

The family of three have been making the most of Portugal

Since their relocation, Eugenie, Jack, and their baby boy, August, have been dividing their time between Portugal and the UK. Whilst they're no longer making use of Frogmore Cottage, it’s believed that the family of three have been staying at Nottingham Cottage, London.

"Nott Cott," as it's affectionately known, is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, it has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.