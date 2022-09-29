Zara Tindall is all smiles as she makes first official outing since the Queen's state funeral The Queen's granddaughter returned to her horses

With the official royal period of mourning over, members of the family are returning to their duties, and Zara Tindall was all smiles as she was snapped.

The Olympic silver medallist was competing in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships. The championships take place in Osberton, which is located in Nottinghamshire, and the royal was riding Classical Euros Star as she competed in the events, which included the dressage.

The Osberton Horse Trials began on Wednesday and will last until Sunday, and Zara has been free to compete since the period of royal mourning ended on Monday.

The royal was dressed suitably for the events in a blue coat and white trousers, and the look was completed with a pair of black riding boots and riding helmet.

Things looked to be going well for the Queen's granddaughter, as she was seen smiling during the competition even when the heavens opened and it began to rain over her.

Even the poor weather couldn't wipe the smile off her face!

Zara is known for her love of horses, a trait which she shared with her late grandmother, and was something that helped strengthen her family bond with Her Majesty.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Zara's husband Mike shared an insight into the shared love, as he explained: "Zara loved the Queen beyond everything else, their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that."

So strong was her passion, Zara built a career around her love of horses, choosing to study Equine Physiotherapy at Exeter University, though according to Tatler, the royal began studying equestrian massage before transferring courses to equine physiotherapy.

Zara made good use of her equestrian degree, winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing team, and in January 2020, she became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

