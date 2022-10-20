Prince Harry opens up about therapy in candid moment following Meghan Markle's latest interview The Duke of Sussex is very open about his mental health

Prince Harry has opened up about the impact of therapy on his life, saying it "opened" his eyes as he spoke with BetterUp's CEO Alexi Robichaux to talk about mental health.

In his first public outing since the funeral of his grandmother, the Queen, the Duke of Sussex spoke about how therapy had enabled to regain a sense of "confidence" that he hadn't realised had been there before. "The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes," he explained. "I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble."

WATCH: Prince Harry makes bold statement during BetterUp talk

He added: "Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had."

BetterUp had teased the interview earlier on Thursday when they took to Twitter with a black-and-white photo of Harry chatting to Alexi.

Captioning the photo were the words: "BetterUp CEO @Arobichaux and @reidhoffman are about to take the stage at the #MastersofScaleSummit to discuss why leaders need to focus on their mental fitness. Any guesses who might be joining them for a surprise appearance?"

The Duke is passionate about mental health

The royal plays a significant role with BetterUp, as he has served as the organisation's chief impact officer since last year.

His appearance comes shortly after his wife, Meghan Markle, did an interview with Variety, where she spoke about how she and Harry dealt with their grief following the Queen's passing.

"In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective," she shared. "It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on.

Harry had his wife to support him following the death of the Queen

"Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation [Archewell]. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space."

She also shared her pride in being able to "support" Harry during the emotional time. At a service held in Westminster Hall, the royal couple were seen holding hands.

Despite the emotions of the time, she praised her husband's optimism and revealed that the Duke had said: "Now she's reunited with her husband.

