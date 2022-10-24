Here's how you can spend the evening with Meghan Markle – details The mum-of-two has collaborated with Women's Fund

The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to take part in a special dinner event with the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.

SEE: Meghan Markle wears new slinky top - wait 'till you see the back

The event has been confirmed for 29 November and will take place at Indianapolis Downtown Marriott.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

Sharing the news online, Women's Fund penned: "Women's Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The #DuchessOfSussex, to Indianapolis. The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights.

SEE: 14 times celebs copied Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan's style

READ: Royal love stories: discover how these 15 couples met and fell in love

"Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening. Rabbi Sandy Sasso is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement and previously served at Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis."

The Suits actress has teamed up with Women's Fund

It concluded: "Road trip! The event is November 29. Purchase your table for 10."

Tickets for a table of 10 start at $5,000, with $2,500 worth of food and drinks provided at the event.

Meghan's announcement comes after she opened up about her life away from the spotlight in a new interview with Variety magazine.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020

In the revealing piece, Meghan spoke candidly about how she manages to juggle working from home with her husband, Prince Harry. "We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown.

"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back," the actress revealed.

Touching on their hectic schedules, the mum-of-two added: "I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more."

The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about family life

The 41-year-old later discussed her relationship with Prince Harry, explaining how he's "on a 24-hour time zone."

She added: "It's kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He's very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I've always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here