Poignant final tribute to the Queen revealed The late monarch passed away in September

It has been almost two months since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: Prince William reveals his ultimate dream: 'It's the one thing I haven't been able to do'

Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral home on 8 September, with her son King Charles ascending to the throne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles looks uninterested by his mother the Queen in vintage video

And a powerful final tribute to the Queen has now been revealed.

READ: Royal tradition the Queen broke for Countess Sophie revealed

MORE: 14 rules the royals have to follow

Royal Mail has released a Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen's silhouette for the very last time.

The Queen passed away in September at the age of 96

The set of six Art Deco-style stamps focus on key moments from the Nativity, and each bears an outline of the late monarch for the last time in more than 50 years.

READ: Queen Elizabeth II's age-defying diet

MORE: The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments

Designed by Arnold Machin, the distinctive silhouette of the Queen's profile facing left and wearing the Diamond Diadem has appeared on festive stamps since 1967, according to the Postal Museum.

Her portrait has appeared on festive stamps since 1967

The new first and second-class stamp collection was designed by Kent-based artist Katie Ponder.

READ: The Queen's 7 most bizarre eating habits might surprise you

MORE: Princess of Wales to inherit the Queen's £66.3 million wedding gift?

Each Christmas stamp also bears a barcode which customers can scan via the Royal Mail app to watch a festive video of Shaun the Sheep, created by Aardman Studios.

A letter written by the Queen to William recently resurfaced

While it is the last time the Queen's silhouette will feature in a Christmas collection, there are stamps to be issued over the coming months that she approved which will still display her silhouette.

READ: Why King Charles can never sell Buckingham Palace

MORE: The palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

It comes after a sweet Christmas letter written by the Queen to her grandson Prince William some 25 years ago resurfaced on the Internet this week.

"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny"- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana. pic.twitter.com/qo6j882yUb — Royal Household Mail 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@RealRoyalMail) October 25, 2022

The monarch referred to sending her grandson an advent calendar in her note

In the handwritten letter, the late monarch sweetly penned: "William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, from Granny," referencing an enclosed advent calendar.

Royal fans were very quick to react on Twitter. "Aw I have never seen this!! They had such a lovely relationship," said one. A second said: "Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure." And a third remarked: "Aww, this is the sweetest thing."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.