King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attend moving Festival of Remembrance – best photos

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led the arrivals at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night, putting on a united display as they attended the first annual commemorative event following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The 73-year-old monarch and Camilla, 75, looked sombre as they joined their fellow working royals at the special performance. The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance. The Festival, which will be broadcast live on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall, is dedicated to all those that have served and sacrificed for Britain and the Commonwealth.

During the course of the evening, a tribute will be paid to the Queen, who was the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

King Charles led the arrivals at the event, proudly displaying his medals on his lapel as he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall. It will no doubt be an emotional night for the new monarch as his late mother the Queen is remembered for her service.

Queen Consort Camilla followed closely behind, looking lovely in a structured jacket with dazzling embellishment. She accessorised with her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery and carried a metal studded bag.

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front at the poignant event. Princess Kate sported her trademark three poppies on the lapel of her jacket, which are thought to honour her family members who have fought and died in wars. Princess Kate's great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War, however, the reason for the mother-of-three wearing multiple poppies has never been confirmed by the palace.

The new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were guests of honour. They sat in the box to the left of the royals, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat to their right.

The night marked the first time since 2006 that all working royals attended the Festival. Last year, most royals attended with the exception of Prince Andrew, who had stepped back from all public duties, and the Queen, who was forced to cancel her appearance upon her doctors' orders.

Princess Kate sported the late Queen's pearl necklace in a sweet nod to the late monarch. She most notably wore the jewels to Her Majesty's state funeral in September, as well as to Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were all smiles as they arrived ahead of the performance. Actor Luke Evans opened the event with a rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country.

The senior royals took pride of place in the box. The event will also commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women over the years through words, song and storytelling, and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward looked sombre as the event kicked off. Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

The Princess Royal also sported three poppies on her lapel as she stood side-by-side with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

