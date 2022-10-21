Charles Spencer reveals surprise family role in historical event Earl Spencer has quite the interesting family!

Charles Spencer always delights fans when he shares insights into the incredible history of the Spencer family, and his latest delve into the archive shed some amazing facts.

The Earl took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping painting of a naval battle in full swing with galleons and smaller vessels intertwined in combat, while one sunk beneath the waves and another had been set alight. Speaking about the historical moment, Charles revealed that his great-grandfather was heavily involved in the battle, which would mark the end of an era.

"My great-great grandfather, Frederick Spencer, 195 years ago today, commanded HMS Talbot (above) in the Battle of Navarino," he shared.

"It was a one-sided affair, the Anglo-French-Russian fleet losing less than 200 men while the Ottoman-Egyptian-Tunisians lost 6,000. It was the last naval engagement fought entirely under sail."

His followers were amazed not only by the painting's quality, but the history behind it, and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Charles shared the stunning history behind the painting

One posted: "Amazing and very interesting family history… and you are keeping it alive, which is awesome."

A second added: "Love the painting to go with the story," while a third enthused: "So important to maintain a record of all the family history. Essential!"

And a fourth wondered what had happened to make sails so obsolete, as they questioned: "Why was every other battle after that fought without sails, just curious?"

The Earl shares frequent insights into his family history

Charles is a great historian, and ahead of the Queen's state funeral, which was held on 19 September, the father-of-seven provided an insight into the proceedings.

Sharing a photo from King George VI's funeral, he penned: "Overseas royalty flocked to London in February 1952, to pay their respects at George VI's funeral.

"This is Crown Prince Olaf of Norway arriving at London Airport with Princess Astrid. My father was in charge of looking after the King of Norway and his family during their stay - he can be seen here, above the Princess, with swept-back hair."

Charles' followers were impressed with his insight, commenting: "Love that you share these old photos," and "What a handsome man your father was."

