King Charles preparing for this secret event before Christmas

Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed that King Charles will spend the festive season at Sandringham, like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, but there's a royal first that he will be preparing for.

Charles will make his first Christmas speech as monarch and it's likely to be recorded in the week leading up to the big day.

Full details about the broadcast are yet to be revealed by the palace, but it's likely to be filmed at a royal residence such as Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

This year's Christmas broadcast will be the first delivered by a King in decades – and Charles will also make history as the first male monarch to give a televised Christmas speech to the nation.

Charles's speech will no doubt see him pay tribute to his 'beloved mama', who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96.

In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II made her first live televised Christmas broadcast from Sandringham. It has been an annual event every year, with the exception of 1969, when the documentary film, Royal Family, was released during the summer. That year, the Queen issued a written message instead.

The Queen's last Christmas broadcast in 2021

Last year, the Queen's final Christmas message saw her pay tribute to her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on 9 April 2021.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

