Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reaction to Queen's statement on racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to the Queen’s statement following their Oprah interview has been revealed in the second part of their new docuseries.

Reading the statement out loud to Tyler Perry via a video link, Meghan explained that it had been released on behalf of Her Majesty, recounting: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." The Duchess of Sussex then paused while looking at Tyler.

However, their discussion was interrupted when Harry received a message from Prince William. Showing his wife his phone, Meghan said: "What am I looking at? Wow. H just got a text from his brother."

Harry looked visibly distressed at the message before saying: "I wish I knew what to do." Meghan stood up to give him a long embrace, saying: "I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide."

Harry opened up about the breakdown of his relationship with William in episode five, saying: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father says things that simply weren't true... and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in."

He added: "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's on the institution side, and part of that I get, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

