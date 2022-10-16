6 times the royals were heckled on public engagements: from Princess Kate to the late Queen It's not always flowers and handshakes on a royal outing

Last week, the Princess of Wales found herself getting heckled as she took part in a visit to Northern Ireland.

Although Kate reacted with grace to the moment, it's not uncommon for disgruntled members of the public to heckle the royal family when they come to visit. King Charles, Prince William and even the late Queen all had to deal with some uncomofrtable situations. Read on for what happened, and their responses…

Princess of Wales

During her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales engaged in a walkabout alongside her husband, Prince William.

As Kate shook hands with a woman in the crowd, the lady said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country." The woman, who was recording on a mobile phone at the time, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

The royal had a great response to the comment, laughing it off and continuing to shake hands with other members of the public.

King Charles

When the new monarch toured the nations of the United Kingdom following his accession, he was met with some protesters in Cardiff.

As the King shook hands with people, one man in the crowd called out: "While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade." Charles turned to face the man, before continuing on down the line and shaking hands.

Prince William

The Prince of Wales is a massive fan of football and serves as president of the Football Association, but earlier this year he was faced with boos at the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Although the royal kept his composure and didn't respond to the booing, members of parliament were angered, with the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, saying: "I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today. The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans' totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced hecklers when they visited Ireland just two months after they married back in 2018.

As they met sculptor Rowan Gillespie, who had created a memorial for victims of Irish Famine they were met with chants of "Up the RA" and Tiocfaidh ar la," a Republican slogan that translates as 'our day will come'.

The protestors stood on the other side of the River Liffey, and Harry and Meghan ignored them.

The Queen

The late Queen found herself getting heckled when she headed to the Westway sports centre following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Her Majesty and grandson Prince William met with firefighters and residents of the tower block.

However, as the monarch prepared to leave, a man shouted out: "What about our children? Queen! Come here! We want to see you."

The Queen got into her waiting car, while William was heard apologising and pledged to "come back" to the site of the disaster. William has kept his word, and earlier this year met with survivors as they marked the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Prince William and Princess Kate

William and Kate have found themselves heckled before, and were met with protesters during their 2011 royal tour of Canada, with banners being flown that read: "Go home parasites," and "Pay for your trip."

Although the royal pair didn't meet the protesters, a spokesperson for the pair said: "The couple are taking it in their stride. They are getting a very warm welcome. They consider [the demonstrations] as all part of the rich fabric of Canada."

