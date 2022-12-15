Princess Kate's carol service will hide 'a lot of sadness' after Harry and Meghan Netflix bombshells The episodes landed on Thursday…

Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas Carol concert on Thursday evening just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest instalments from their Netflix documentary landed on the streaming platform.

The three new episodes contained a number of emotional bombshells from the couple, who elaborated on their decision to step away from royal life, and it is thought that members of the royal family will be saddened by the updates.

The episodes were released just hours before Kate's annual carol concert

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash explained: "There's going to be a lot of sadness this evening within the royal family but it's important to say that the Palace is absolutely not commenting on any of this their focus is very much what is happening this evening. The King and Queen Consort have an engagement this afternoon, that's still going ahead as planned.

"There is the carol service later on today where there will be a big turnout of royals and this is about recognising and celebrating those across the UK who do a lot for their communities. The royal family will be determined to not let it derail the spotlight on these charities and organisations."

Harry opened up about hhis feelings about Prince Philip's funeral

"I'm not expecting any official comment from Buckingham Palace whatsoever on this. I expect they will want time to mull over what's been said but the royal family operates on a 'never complain never explain' way, they will just want to move on from here.

"However much they might be upset about the Netflix documentary they will not air their laundry in public."

Throughout the latest episodes, Harry spoke about the rift between himself, his brother Prince William and King Charles particularly when he attended his late grandfather's funeral.

The Prince opened up

He said: "It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

"So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.

"I've had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.

"You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."

