Princess Kate makes surprise appearance ahead of Christmas concert

Kate Middleton is set for a busy Thursday as she fronts her carol concert, which this year will be dedicated to the late Queen.

Ahead of the special concert, the Princess of Wales was filmed in Westminster Abbey getting the finishing touches done, and you can see in the video below how she finished it off! The royal looked incredibly festive in the short clip, wearing a cream Christmas jumper that was adorned with dazzling patterns and was tucked into her navy trousers.

WATCH: Princess Kate makes the finishing touches ahead of carol concert

Loading the player...

"Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas carol concert tomorrow," she captioned her video, finishing it off with a Christmas tree emoji.

Kate hosted a carol service last year, and the 2022 event will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the "selfless efforts" of people and communities across the UK.

Members of the royal family will join the Princess for the special event, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The programme will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests.

Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would recognise the "selfless efforts" of people and communities across the UK" and highlight "the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

Kate hosted a similar concert last year

The service will also take place on the same day that the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be shared on Netflix.

It's not yet known whether Kate and William will be featured in the episodes, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak about the fallout of their decision to leave the royal family and head for a new life in America.

In the trailer, Harry can be seen directly referencing William, stating; "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

