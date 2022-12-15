Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking reality of Prince Philip's funeral: 'It was hard' The new episodes were released on Thursday…

The last installment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday and one of the most touching moments from episode six was Harry opening up about his grandfather's death.

MORE NETFLIX: Inside Prince Harry and Prince William's sad relationship: shouting spats and the 'wedge' between them

The Prince shared that he got a text from his brother, Prince William, who passed on the news, after which Harry and Meghan sussed out the flying regulations due to the pandemic so the prince could fly to England the next day. Harry also opened up about the contention between himself, his brother and his father, King Charles.

Harry opened up about his grandfather's funeral

He said: "It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

REVEALED: Discover what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was really like – A-list guests tell all

MORE: Pince Harry & Meghan Markle reveal Archie's adorable American accent in new clip – watch here

"So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did. "I've had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.

"You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."

Despite the mixed feelings, the royals put on a united front as Prince William and Princess Kate joined Harry as they headed back to Windsor Castle and he walked beside his brother during the coffin procession.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together during the coffin procession

Philip's death came over a year after Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family.

Ahead of the revelation, Harry gushed about his grandfather in the documentary and he explained his beloved grandfather's penchant for travelling in black cabs, the screen then showed the moving moment the Mall was lined with black cabs in a heartwarming tribute to Prince Philip.

"That’s nice," Harry said.

The final three instalments of the series focused more on how the couple came to their decision to leave the royal family as well as a string of never-before-seen family moments at their home in LA.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.