Sarah Ferguson releases heartfelt message for vital campaign – exclusive The Duchess of York was touched by Maggie's story

Sarah Ferguson has supported dozens of heartfelt campaigns over the years, and speaking to HELLO!, she gave her support to the #matchformaggie campaign.

#matchformaggie is encouraging people to donate blood in order to find a stem cell match for Maggie Lanyard. Maggie is currently in Sydney Children's Hospital with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and requires the transplant in order to save her life.

Speaking to HELLO!, Sarah said: "Maggie is clearly an incredible young woman, and I was heartbroken to hear of her diagnosis and the fact that her illness would not respond to chemotherapy. I have been thinking a great deal about her courage as she waits for a stem cell donor.

"Too many families in this situation face the awful news that there is no matching donor on the stem cell register, which is why I am supporting Match4Maggie, a very important campaign to increase the number of potential donors."

She continued: "I am asking everybody aged 16 to 30 who is in general good health to sign up. It could literally be the difference between life and death for Maggie and other people in her situation. Her story shows just how much stem cell donors are needed and I am praying they find the perfect match for her soon.

The Duchess of York is involved with numerous charitable causes

"In the meantime, I am sending love and strength to Maggie and her family – let's get her back on her surfboard. I ask everyone to spread the word about the campaign."

For her treatment, Maggie requires stem cells from anybody aged between 16 and 30 who is a match for her.

The stem cells would be harvested through a simple blood donation.

To learn more about the campaign, visit here.

