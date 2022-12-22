Prince George surprises the late Queen in hilarious old video Such a sweet memory

Prince George shared a close bond with his late great-grandmother, the Queen, and certainly knew how to make her giggle.

The young royal's enthusiastic pudding mixing skills at Christmas 2019 provoked surprise and laughter from his Gan Gan.

WATCH: See the Queen's reaction to George's pudding mixing

As Prince William poured more currants, raisins and fruit into the bowl, a then six-year-old George was captured vigorously stirring the mixture, which prompted the Queen and then Prince Charles to step back and share a giggle.

Queen Elizabeth II and her three heirs – Charles, William, and George – were filmed at the time for the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative.

The foursome stirred four puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and each placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings the following year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are no strangers to a bit of home baking, having shared a video montage of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis making some delicious cupcakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party back in June.

The Waleses love making cakes at home

Kate also previously opened up about a sweet tradition for her children's birthdays.

"I love making the cake," the Princess told TV cook Mary Berry in 2019. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

