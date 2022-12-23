Princess Kate fans all saying the same thing after moving Christmas message The Princess of Wales had a moving message…

Princess Kate shared a special message on Thursday, after hosting her annual Christmas concert last week - and it sparked a major reaction from royal fans.

The sweet words were part of her pre-recorded introduction from the moving evening and were posted on the Princess' official social media accounts which she shares with her husband Prince William.

In the clip, she said: "This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

The video certainly got royal fans talking, who were all unanimous in their comments about the Princess' special occasion.

One fan wrote: "Bravo!! Such an uplifting event and incredible way to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her incredible life and legacy!! "

A second added: "So inspiring! Can’t wait to watch!" A third added: "What beautiful message, I can't wait to watch!"

Alongside the video were the words: "So thrilled to be back at Westminster Abbey for our second #TogetherAtChristmas carol service. This year’s service is dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

The carol concert was held at Westminster Abbey and saw Kate accompanied by her husband William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as other members of the family such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and her whole family, including her parents, siblings and their spouses.

