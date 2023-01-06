Prince Harry reveals he was referred to as the 'Spare' by royals The Duke of Sussex's Spare Memoir will officially be released on 10 January

Prince Harry has sensationally revealed that he was referred to as the Spare, even by his family members.

In extracts from his memoir, Spare, which will be officially released on 10 January, the Duke of Sussex said that the press' nicknames for William and Harry – the Heir and the Spare – were also used by his parents, Charles and Diana, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh.

He said that his role within the family was made explicitly clear from the start – to provide a backup, distraction, diversion and a spare part to his brother and future King, Prince William.

In a leaked extract published by The Guardian newspaper, Harry also claims that King Charles supposedly said to his wife Diana on the day of Harry's birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."

Harry says he's been referred to as the Spare his whole life

The Duke of Sussex's autobiography went on sale in Spain five days earlier than its official release day. Leaked excerpts from the 557-book detail Harry's fractured relationship with William, including details of a physical fight between them.

Harry also claims that William and his wife Kate allegedly approved of his Nazi uniform for a costume party in 2005.

Among the other claims in Spare are accusations about Harry's stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla, supposedly leaking stories to the press. The Duke also details the fall-out between his wife, Meghan, and sister-in-law, Kate, in the run-up to the royal wedding in 2018.

Harry has also conducted interviews with ITV1's Tom Bradby and CBS' Anderson Cooper, both of which are due to air on Sunday night.

In a trailer for his conversation with Tom, the Duke says he wants "reconciliation" with his family but adds: "first, there needs to be some accountability".

