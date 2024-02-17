Prince Harry is not returning to royal role – what Duke of Sussex has said in new interview

It has recently been reported that Prince Harry could take up his royal role once again in order to aid his father, King Charles, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, The Times reported that the King supported a reconciliation with his son and that there were feelings within Clarence House that an "arrangement" that saw the Duke of Sussex return as a working royal "could work". A royal source told the publication: "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick."

Due to his seniority within the royal family, Harry is a counsellor of state, meaning that the King could delegate royal functions to him through letters patent.

Despite the reports, it's unlikely that Harry would return to the royal fold. The Duke of Sussex stepped back from being a working royal in 2020 when he and wife Meghan Markle left in what was dubbed 'Megxit' at the time.

When the pair stopped being working royals, they stopped representing the royal family on engagements, including military ones. A year later, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan could not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service", which led to them giving up several military, honorary and charitable appointments.

Despite the reports, Harry hasn't said he would return and seemed to hint the opposite on Friday. During an interview with Good Morning America, the Duke was asked about processing his father's health while living in California.

In response, the father-of-two said: "I have my own family as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is." He then added that whilst he will return to the UK, it will only be briefly. "I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Following the news of the King's cancer diagnosis, Harry returned to the United Kingdom, where he had a 45-minute meeting with his father, who delayed his trip to Sandringham in order to see his son.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor sources from the Sussexes' Archewell organisation would comment on the meeting. However, one well-placed source told HELLO! that despite the brevity of their reunion, the King would have been "enormously touched" and "found time in the middle of a busy, planned day to see Harry as soon as he could".

"The King is not in a position to suddenly throw the diary up in the air and rearrange everything," Robert Hardman, the author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, told HELLO!. "He doesn't want that anyway. He's trying to maintain as normal a schedule as possible. But it's lovely for Harry to have come over."

It was previously confirmed that Prince William will take on additional responsibilities amid his father's cancer diagnosis. It's believed that William will take on extra duties relating to Charles' public engagements and not to his constitutional role.

