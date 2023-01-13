The Countess of Wessex breaks silence after Christmas break

The Countess of Wessex shared a rare personal message from the royal family's Twitter account on Friday, after enjoying a family Christmas at Sandringham.

Sophie, who turns 58 this month, shared a tweet from @EnglandHockey, and wrote: "Good luck to David Ames, Paul Revington and the whole @EnglandHockey team as the Men’s World Cup gets underway. My husband and I so enjoyed spending time with you at the Commonwealth Games and know you will do everyone proud in India. I’ll be cheering you on from home! – Sophie."

The Countess is a huge fan of the sport and has supported England Hockey in her position as patron since 2006.

Last August, Sophie, her husband, Prince Edward, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15, enjoyed a family day out as they watched the England women's hockey team take on India during a match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Wessexes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Wessexes were also joined by the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their seven-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Lady Louise has followed in her mother's footsteps and joined Sophie for a training session with the women's hockey team in January 2020.

Edward and Sophie were among the royals to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Lady Louise and Sophie on Christmas Day

The Countess looked elegant in camel tones for the day, wearing a Joseph coat and knee-high boots from Reiss. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor hat.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise, who is studying English at the University of St Andrews, wore her mother's navy Roland Mouret coat over a Lauren Ralph Lauren dress.

