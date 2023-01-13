Exclusive: Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton on why Prince Harry will never regret writing his book The author spoke exclusively to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast

Andrew Morton has revealed in HELLO!'s A Right Royal podcast that like his mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry will have no regrets over writing his record-breaking memoir, Spare.

Speaking exclusively to podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, Andrew explained that Harry "will have thought long and hard before doing this" and admitted that Princess Diana "never regretted it for a living second".

The sensational release of Andrew Morton's 'Diana' remembered

"Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different. I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry's talking about unhappiness with an institution."

He continued: "Diana, and let's just get straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book and even wrote to us to say as much. There's been all kinds of speculation to say, 'Oh, she regretted it.' She never did.

Andrew Morton released his book back in 1992

"She was relieved when the book came out. And so were many people who worked in Buckingham Palace," he added before describing that staff including valets and bodyguards were struggling with the secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales were living separate lives.

10 biggest-selling royal books of all time: Prince Harry to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth & more

"I'm sure he feels like he has done the right thing," he adds of Harry’s decision to tell his story.

LISTEN AS WE TALK ALL THINGS SPARE IN OUR BRAND NEW EPISODE

During the exclusive chat, the author goes on to reveal the one question he never dared to ask Diana, and why he felt "very proud" to have helped Diana transform her life in the years before her tragic death.

In his book Spare, Prince Harry details the moment he was told his mother had died

"I believe that Diana, Her True Story, really transformed her life. It gave her the power, and it gave her the sense that she could be an independent humanitarian. And we saw that in the last few months, couple of years of her life, where she looked super glamorous, she looked very controlled.

"And she looked as though she was making sense of her life. And I was very proud of being involved in that process."

