Prince Harry's disappointment at Prince William not spending night before royal wedding

The Duke of Sussex shared an astonishing amount of detail about his fractured relationship with his brother, Prince William, in his memoir, including one frustration about what happened the night before his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Groom-to-be Prince Harry spent the eve before his nuptials at Coworth Park Hotel and was joined by friends for drinks at a private cottage.

"Someone asked about my brother. 'Where's Willy?'" he recalled. "I gave another non-answer. Another sore subject. He'd been scheduled to join us for the evening. But, like Meg's father, he'd cancelled last minute."

Harry continued: "[William] told me, just before he attended tea with Granny: 'Can't do it, Harold. Kate and the kids.' I'd reminded him that this was our tradition, that we'd had dinner before his wedding, that we'd gone together and visited the crowds. He held fast. 'Can't do it.' I pushed. 'Why you being like this, Willy? I was with you the whole night before you married Kate. Why you doing this?'"

The Duke adds that William did later join him for a walkabout to greet the crowds outside Windsor Castle, but that his brother still did not stay with him at the hotel.

"As we drove off, I asked him to come have dinner with me. I mentioned maybe staying the night, as I'd done before his wedding," Harry wrote. "He'd come for dinner, he said, but wouldn't be able to stay. 'Come on, please, Willy.' 'Sorry, Harold. Can't. Kids.'"

Harry also claimed that it was a "bare-faced lie" that he was William's best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes, which aired earlier this month, Harry revealed that he and William were not currently on speaking terms.

