Sophie Wessex: The secret and unique way she honours her royal role

In recent years, the Countess of Wessex has established herself as one of the most popular members of the royal family.

Ever since she married Prince Edward in June 1999, Sophie has dedicated herself to numerous causes and charities on behalf of the monarchy – and her loyalty and devotion made her a firm favourite and confidante of her mother-in-law, the Queen.

But did you notice the special way Sophie honours her royal role?

The Countess is frequently pictured wearing her ruby and diamond cluster pendant earrings. The Wessex flag is predominantly red in colour – it also features a yellow dragon – and so it's thought Sophie chooses the earrings for public appearances as a way of honouring her royal title.

Sophie was seeen wearing the earrings at the Festival of Remembrance

Maxwell Stone, Diamond Expert at Steven Stone, commented: "Featuring six 2ct oval cut pigeon blood rubies, Sophie’s ruby and diamond cluster pendant earrings are stunning.

"Having originated from Burma, pigeon blood rubies are of the highest quality. There are three on each of Sophie's earrings, surrounded by clusters of white round brilliant cut diamonds that total 4 carats."

Each ruby is surrounded by a cluster of diamonds

He continued: "As the Countess of Wessex, it's always a sentimental choice when Sophie wears ruby jewellery, as red is the primary school on the county's flag. I'd estimate this particular pair of earrings to be worth $300,000."

It's a special week for Sophie. The royal will celebrate her 58th birthday on 20 January – and no doubt her family will pull out all the stops to make her day memorable.

Proud Sophie and Edward with their children

Sophie and Edward are the proud parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15.

The couple work hard to try and give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.

Sophie admitted Louise was shocked to find out who her grandmother was

Sophie previously spoke of Louise's surprise when she realised who her grandmother was. She shared: "Well, for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen.'

"And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel?' And she said, 'I don't understand.' I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

