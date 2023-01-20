King Charles takes royal train for the first time as monarch King Charles carried out engagements in Manchester

King Charles travelled on the royal train for the first time since becoming monarch, travelling to Manchester on Friday.

The King journeyed overnight from Ayr in Scotland, close to where the 18th-century property Dumfries House, part of The Prince's Foundation, is based.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's last journey on the royal train in June 2022

A group of local dignitaries were waiting to greet Charles, who looked relaxed in a black overcoat and blue suit as he stepped from the locomotive.

The civic line-up included High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Lorraine Worsley-Carter, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The King was greeted by local dignitaries

The King's first stop of the day was GCHQ's Northwest hub, followed by a visit to the Kellogg's plant in Manchester, the largest cereal factory in Europe and biggest cornflake factory in the world.

Queen Victoria was the first monarch to travel by train, leaving Slough at noon on 13 June 1842 and travelling to London’s Paddington Station.

It marked the King's first time on the royal train since his reign began

Victoria had been persuaded on board by Prince Albert, a veteran of rail travel fascinated by the new technology.

Since the Victorian era, the royal family has enjoyed its own train, with the present royal carriages coming into service for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Charles carried out engagements in Manchester on Friday

Queen Elizabeth II's last journey on the locomotive was in June 2022 when she travelled to Edinburgh.

In 2018, the newlywed Duchess of Sussex travelled on the royal train to Cheshire with Her Majesty.

In December 2020, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-day tour of England, Scotland and Wales using the royal train to pay tribute to those who supported their local communities during the pandemic.

