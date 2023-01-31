Princess Kate's unexpected response when she is asked for a selfie The Princess of Wales visited Kirkgate Market in Leeds

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment with a royal fan as she toured Kirkgate Market in support of her new Early Years campaign on Tuesday.

After speaking with traders and stall owners at the market in Leeds, the royal mum-of-three, 41, was captured as she was asked for a photograph – and what followed was an endearing exchange.

WATCH: Princess Kate's unexpected response when asked for a selfie

The Princess of Wales very sweetly calms a man’s nerves when he asked her for a selfie at @LeedsMarkets. “We all get nervous” #ShapingUs @GBNEWS | @Earlychildhood pic.twitter.com/fRuaKp4ZJD — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 31, 2023

In a video shared by GB News' royal reporter, Cameron Walker, the man asked Kate: "Can I get a selfie?"

The Princess replied: "Yes you can, very quickly."

Locals at the market were excited to see Kate

As he held up his phone to capture the moment with the royal, he said: "Sorry I am really nervous."

Kate responded, reassuringly: "Please don't worry, it's ok, we all get nervous. Nice to meet you, take care."

It prompted a flurry of comments from royal watchers on Twitter, with one writing: "Aww, what a lovely response to that chap! Just honest and kind."

Another added: "What a lovely display of kindness and understanding."

William and Kate at the pre-campaign launch at BAFTA

The Princess of Wales unveiled her Shaping Us campaign on Tuesday, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life and how it impacts later life.

HELLO! understands that Kate sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work"

In a video message to mark the launch Kate said: "Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives.

"But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

"Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

WATCH: The Princess of Wales reveals why her early years project is so crucial

On Monday night, Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, to attend a star-studded pre-campaign launch at BAFTA HQ in London, where she pledged during a speech that the Shaping Us campaign will provide parents with the "very best information and support" needed to raise their children.

Amanda Berry, who leads the Royal Foundation, which is funding the project, told HELLO!: "Through the Shaping Us campaign, we can show that we all have a role to play in raising the next generation, not just parents."

