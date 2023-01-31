The Princess of Wales goes solo for very special trip to Leeds: Live updates The royal launched a new campaign

The Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Leeds on Tuesday morning following the successful launch of her major new early years campaign.

During her visit, the mother-of-three is hoping to increase public awareness surrounding the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

Bringing the cause to the heart of the community, the Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public at Leeds Kirkgate Market to discuss their experiences of early childhood.

Spearheaded by Princess Kate, the Shaping Us campaign was launched on Monday evening at a star-studded BAFTA event.

Princess Kate has launched a new campaign

The campaign has the support of a number of notable faces, including Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.

Speaking about her project, Princess Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children."

The royal couple were all smiles

She finished by adding: "All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child's life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live."

Amanda Berry, who leads the Royal Foundation, which is funding the project, told HELLO!: "Through the Shaping Us campaign, we can show that we all have a role to play in raising the next generation, not just parents."

For the special BAFTA occasion, Princess Kate looked incredible in a vibrant red trouser suit crafted by one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen.

Exuding glamour, the royal teamed her red hot suit with matching red heels and a cherry-red leather clutch.

The mother-of-three looked radiant in red

Kate elevated her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of bold geometric earrings from independent jewellery designer, Chalk.

As for hair and makeup, the royal styled her glossy chocolate locks in sleek waves and opted for a warm palette of makeup in the form of brown eyeshadow, rosy blush and a geranium pink lip.

