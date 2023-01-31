Royal fans all say same thing as Princess Kate makes special appearance with Prince William The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a glamorous night out

All eyes were on Princess Kate on Monday as she stepped out with husband Prince William for a glamorous evening at BAFTA's London HQ.

The mother-of-three used the opportunity to launch her "life's work", an ambitious campaign aimed at raising the profile of the early years development of children.

The project has been called Shaping Us to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child's life.

In a speech made on Monday night, the Princess said: "The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.

All eyes were on Princess Kate on Monday evening

"During this time, we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. And it is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

"This is why it is essential to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

Kate stole the show in an Alexander McQueen trouser suit

Royal fans were quick to praise Princess Kate for the initiative – and they couldn't get enough of her red hot trouser suit!

"Lady in Red!" one remarked, while a second noted: "Absolutely stunning – that suit!!!!" "Breathtakingly beautiful," shared a third, and a fourth stated: "Elegant and kind – the perfect princess. And I love that suit!!!"

During her speech at Monday's event, Kate outlined the scope of her campaign, describing it as a "long-term" project beginning with how a child develops and the importance of these formative years.

The Princess with Fearne Cotton and Sol Lovemore

It will go on to "explore in more depth the importance of a child's social and emotional world" and the significance of relationships and "surroundings and experiences".

A 90-second claymation film has also been released, depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment, and will be shown in cinemas from Friday.

It was aired at the evening reception hosted by Bafta and attended by celebrity supporters including former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

