Why Zara and Mike Tindall remained in Australia amid Prince Harry drama The Tindalls love Australia

Since I’m a Celebrity, Mike and Zara Tindall have spent more time in Australia than the UK, with Zara’s equestrian career keeping them busy in the southern hemisphere.

The couple spent several weeks there following Mike’s stint in the jungle before returning to England for Christmas at Sandringham.

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story - how they met and where he proposed

Loading the player...

However, the duo jetted back to Australia for Zara to partake in Magic Millions, which saw her ride her horse on the beach on the Gold Coast.

The Magic Millions is a horse auction that also sees polo being played, so it makes sense that it’s an event Zara is keen to attend.

Being in Australia has seen the Tindalls miss out on much of the drama surrounding the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare. But they haven’t been entirely removed from the hoo-ha.

Zara and Mike Tindall love being in Australia

At the Magic Millions, the couple were seen mingling with the Duke of Sussex's closest friends Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

Princess Anne's daughter and Delfina shared a hug as they played against one another in opposing teams.

Zara and Mike Tindall with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

Their sighting comes shortly after Nacho and Delfina were acknowledged in the extraordinary memoir, which went on sale globally on Tuesday. The special tribute also went to Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, Tyler Perry for "their unwavering friendship and support."

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.