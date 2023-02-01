Mike Tindall in floods of tears - but it's not what you think The husband of Zara Tindall recently appeared in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here…

Mike Tindall is no stranger to a loved-up update alongside his beautiful wife Zara Tindall, but on Monday he was spotted in floods of tears on his Instagram feed - and you won't believe why.

The I'm A Celebrity… star, 44, shared a video alongside his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby Podcast co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne, which saw the former rugby star sobbing over a pizza.

In the clip, Alex says: "I think it's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," before Mike interjects through his 'tears': "Dominoes are going to love it." The trio are dressed in full Dominoes clad for the hilarious update.

Mike shared the update for fans on Instagram

Captioning the video, Mike penned: "To celebrate Domino’s Price Slice 8/10/12 deal, Payno popped into Domino’s HQ to design his very own pizza - the Payno-roni Passion - or so he thought...! Luckily, me and Hask were on hand to offer our help. What could possibly go wrong?"

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the video. One follower penned: "Brilliant," with a laughing face emoji. A second added: "Wow love it," alongside a laughing face and applause emojis. A third said: "Lol quality work boys. Team effort."

The funny post was shared after Princess Anne's son-in-law candid revealed he and Zara are definitely not going to be having any more children, on the podcast.

The trio star on their podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby

He told his listeners: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."

Mike is a doting dad

The couple share three children, their youngest, Lucas, was born in 2021 at their private home, while their daughter Lena came into the world in 2018 and their firstborn, Mia, made an arrival in 2014.

Mike also addressed welcoming a fourth child on his own Mike Drop podcast, explaining: "You know there's going to be no more children coming down the line," in a special episode with his wife Zara.

