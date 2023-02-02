Royal fans all saying same thing about Queen Consort Camilla after latest royal update The wife of King Charles caused a stir…

Queen Consort Camilla had fans all saying the same thing after the royal family's latest update on Wednesday.

The King and Queen Consort were captured in a post shared to Instagram, hosting a Reception to celebrate British East and South-East Asian communities at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla was spotted beaming from ear to ear for the exciting event in an ultra-glamorous black velvet ensemble. Her cheery appearance sparked a slew of reactions in the comments section of the exciting update.

The royal update was shared on Instagram

"Queen Camilla looks so happy and radiant," one fan wrote alongside three love heart emojis. A second added: "I love seeing the King and Queen with their family." Other messages were just full of lovely emojis for the royals.

In other snaps of the carousel, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also featured having a lovely time at the event. The Princess Royal looked effortlessly glamorous in an off-white jacket as she greeted guests.

Captioning the post were the words: "Last night, The King and The Queen Consort hosted a Reception to celebrate British East and South-East Asian communities at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen Consort looked beautiful

Their Majesties were joined by The Princess Royal, The Earl of Wessex, The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Guests at the Reception encompassed a plethora of fields including the Armed Forces, the Arts, Media, Fashion, Business, Government, Finance, Healthcare, Faith organisations, charities and more.

It was also wonderful to see some familiar faces from Their Majesties’ visit to Chinatown last year! The visit took place on Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, which is celebrated by Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lao, Thai, Mongolian, Bruneian, Indonesian, Japanese, Cambodian, Filipino and East Timorese communities around the world."

