Princess Kate is the image of Prince Louis in baby photo with dad Michael Middleton The Princess of Wales is encouraging the nation to share their own images

The Princess of Wales has shared an adorable photograph of herself as a baby as she encourages the nation to join the conversation about the importance of our early years.

Kate is seen in her father Michael Middleton's arms, reaching out to touch his face with her tiny hands, in the sweet image shared on social media to promote her Shaping Us campaign. In the caption she says: "Faces are a baby's best toy. On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

She continued: "This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've changed your lives.

"I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."

The Princess has shared a rare childhood photograph

Posting a camera emoji, she adds: "with Dad, by Mum," signing the caption with her initial C.

A spokesman for the Princess told HELLO!: "The Shaping Us campaign is all about shining a light on the importance of early years and encouraging people across the country to talk about the importance of their early childhood.

"Our hope is that by encouraging people to share a photo of them before their fifth birthday, it helps with those conversations with their families, friends, colleagues and local community."

It's the second time the Princess has asked the nation to share images to help start a conversation. Her hugely successful Hold Still campaign in 2020 saw more than 31,000 portraits entered illustrating life in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate has carried out engagements in London and Leeds this week

Kate outlined the scope of her campaign, promoted this week by a series of events and videos, during a reception on Monday, describing it as a long-term project beginning with how a child develops and the importance of the formative years.

She said it will go on to "explore in more depth the importance of a child's social and emotional world" and the significance of relationships and "surroundings and experiences".

"And of course, by understanding our own childhoods – what has shaped our own beliefs, relationships, behaviours and feelings – we, as adults, are better placed to play our part in positively shaping future generations," the Princess added.

Shaping Us emphasises the importance of the first five years of a child's life

Kate outlined her ambitions for the campaign in a candid conversation with Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, which aired on Friday. She also held a heartwarming chat with young children from St John's CE School, in which she discussed Layla's Story from her Shaping Us campaign.

Mum-of-three Kate, who is a natural when it comes to interacting with children, could be seen winning the youngsters over as she asks them about their teddy bears, including one called Barnaby, before admitting she wished she had brought her teddy with her too.

On the day of the launch on Tuesday, the Princess carried out engagements at Kirkgate Market and the University of Leeds, where she met students on the Childhood Studies programme.

The Princess also launched a brand new Instagram account to coincide with the launch of the campaign.

