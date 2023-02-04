Royal fans are all saying the same thing after Princess Kate's video with Roman kemp The Princess of Wales met with Roman Kemp…

Princess Kate had royal fans all saying the same thing after a video of herself was shared in conversation with Roman Kemp on Friday.

In the clip, which was filmed last month in Hertfordshire, Kate was asked about her newly launched Shaping Us campaign and what she wants to achieve. The duo also discussed the importance of mental well-being. See the interview below.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales speaks about mental health and her early years campaign with Roman Kemp

Fans were unanimous in the comments section and all shared how proud they were of the Princess of Wales. "Couldn't be more proud of our beautiful Princess of Wales who is so very much loved throughout the world."

A second added: "I really love Princess Catherine! The legacies that she is building - outstanding."

A third penned: "Can't think of a better cause than this. Congratulations to the Princess of Wales."

Roman, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles after the death of his best friend, and Capital FM producer, Joe Lyons.

Fans were so delighted with the update

In 2021, he presented a BBC Three documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men and revealed he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

Princess Kate has spent this week sharing the scope of her campaign which has seen her attend a series of events and appear in videos. The latest update came on Saturday morning when a new portrait of the Princess was shared on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The heartfelt photo showed a baby Kate in the arms of her father, Michael Middleton, reaching out to touch his face with her tiny hands.

Princess Kate was pictured as a baby with her dad Michael

Alongside the photo were the words: "Faces are a baby's best toy. On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

She continued: "This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've changed your lives.

"I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."

Posting a camera emoji, she adds: "with Dad, by Mum," signing the caption with her initial C.

The Princess also launched a brand new Instagram account to coincide with the launch of the campaign.

