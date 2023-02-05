Princess Kate appoints new right-hand woman in surprising update The royal has hired a new private secretary

The Princess of Wales has made a major change to her trusted entourage at Kensington Palace, it has been revealed.

In a bid to shake things up, Princess Kate has hired public relations guru, Alison Corfield, as her new private secretary.

The PR mastermind – who has previously worked for the likes of Jamie Oliver – is set to join Kate's team as a senior aide later this month.

Alison, 51, is a devoted mother-of-three who grew up in Croydon, South London. She dedicated 13 years of her career working at Richard Branson's Virgin empire, and after cutting her teeth as an air stewardess, Alison helped to set up Virgin Brides in 1995.

Princess Kate and William have a base at Kensington Palace

As for her impressive PR portfolio, Alison was the brains behind Jamie Oliver's childhood obesity and free school meals campaign.

She spent five years working for the chef as his head of campaigns, striving to halve childhood obesity by 2030. Elsewhere, Alison has joined forces with Irish chef Clodagh McKenna, as well as Labour MP Stella Creasy.

Hannah Cockburn-Logie stepped down in 2022

Alison will be stepping into the shoes of former diplomat and foreign office official Hannah Cockburn-Logie. She left the role in Autumn 2022 after two and a half years as the Princess of Wales' right-hand woman.

Hannah took on the role of director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales in July 2020.

She was also appointed as the Princess's new private secretary, taking on responsibility for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements.

The royal has launched a brand new Instagram account

Princess Kate's new appointment comes after the royal stepped up her public work. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three launched an important early year's campaign titled Shaping Us.

Her crucial project aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work".

